  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Management development programme held at SRM-AP

Management development programme held at SRM-AP
x
Highlights

The Directorate of Executive Education and Professional Studies (DEEPS) at SRM-AP organised a comprehensive two-day management development programme (MDP) on ‘Selling Skills and Customer Relationship Management.’

Neerukonda (Guntur district) : The Directorate of Executive Education and Professional Studies (DEEPS) at SRM-AP organised a comprehensive two-day management development programme (MDP) on ‘Selling Skills and Customer Relationship Management.’ The programme was specially designed for the employees of the Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Dr RS Reddy, Dean-Academic Affairs Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Dean-Paari School of Business and Director of DEEPS Prof Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran and Assistant Director-DEEPS, Sailaza Kosaraju attended the programme.

SRM University-AP is committed to organising more MDPs in an array of areas, including Business Analytics, HR, Finance, Operations Management, and technical areas like Cyber Security, A/IML, and Robotics, among others.

The primary motive behind such training and workshops is to facilitate overall professional development among the participants.

The MDP will begin a transformational journey for the participating employees, which is expected to boost their career trajectory and contribute to the broader success of their organisation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X