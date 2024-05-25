Live
Management development programme held at SRM-AP
Neerukonda (Guntur district) : The Directorate of Executive Education and Professional Studies (DEEPS) at SRM-AP organised a comprehensive two-day management development programme (MDP) on ‘Selling Skills and Customer Relationship Management.’ The programme was specially designed for the employees of the Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Dr RS Reddy, Dean-Academic Affairs Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Dean-Paari School of Business and Director of DEEPS Prof Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran and Assistant Director-DEEPS, Sailaza Kosaraju attended the programme.
SRM University-AP is committed to organising more MDPs in an array of areas, including Business Analytics, HR, Finance, Operations Management, and technical areas like Cyber Security, A/IML, and Robotics, among others.
The primary motive behind such training and workshops is to facilitate overall professional development among the participants.
The MDP will begin a transformational journey for the participating employees, which is expected to boost their career trajectory and contribute to the broader success of their organisation.