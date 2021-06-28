Mangalagiri: TDP MP demands CM Jagan to cancel 'jobless calendar'

Mangalagiri: TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu on Sunday expressed concern that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been backstabbing the unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh with his non-stop fake promises and bogus claims like the latest job calendar.

Rammohan Naidu demanded that the Chief Minister immediately withdraw the recently released 'jobless calendar'. In its place, a fresh and genuine calendar should be issued in order to fulfill all his Padayatra job promises made to the youth.

A DSC notification should be issued to fill 26,000 teacher posts. The Chief Minister should fulfill his grand promise made before the elections to fill 2.3 lakh job vacancies in the State.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP MP asserted that the YSRCP could get 151 out of 175 MLA seats in 2019 because of Jagan Reddy's fake promises made to unemployed youth. The Chief Minister talked about 2.30 lakh government vacancies prior to the election but now his job calendar indicated just 10,000 vacancies.

Fake job calendars and false statements would not help the youth in any manner. The unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh were totally unhappy and they were ready to teach a strong lesson to the Chief Minister at any given opportunity.

Rammohan Naidu expressed surprise how the YSRCP regime could make self-contradictory statements on jobs without fearing public scrutiny.

The government said in media advertisements on May 31 that it gave 4.77 lakh jobs. Again, ads were given on June 18 saying that 6.03 lakh new jobs were provided. The Chief Minister and his Ministers should explain whether they created 1.25 lakh new jobs in just 20 days.