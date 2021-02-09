Mangalagiri: YSRCP exploiting volunteers, alleges TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Anagani Satya Prasad on Monday accused the ruling YSRCP leaders of exploiting the volunteers for both the government programmes and the party activities but not fulfilling the promises that were made to them till now.

The TDP legislators advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil his promise to increase volunteers' salaries instead of boasting about the strong volunteers' system in the State. It was unfortunate that the volunteers were being used in all the official and unofficial programmes but their demands were not being conceded.

In a statement here, Butchaiah Chowdary and Anagani Prasad said that it was over a year back that the YSRCP government made a statement to hike the volunteers' salaries from Rs 5,000 per month to Rs 8,000. Afterwards, there was total silence on this announcement. The ruling party leaders totally stopped talking about it.

The representations made by the volunteers were only thrown into dustbins. The TDP leaders pointed out that the volunteers' demands were not met though they have been rendering their services for the past two years in all the public and private programmes. Whereas, the government hiked the salaries of the ration vehicle drivers whose services were engaged only recently.

Taking strong objection to the YSRCP's decision, the TDP MLAs said that the YSRCP showed bias in favour of the ration vehicle drivers just because this programme was intended to get huge commissions.

That's why the drivers' demand for a hike in salaries was immediately fulfilled. On the other hand, the volunteers who were already working for a longer time were given bad treatment through lathi-charge.

The TDP leaders said that Jagan's faction mindset and use-and-throw attitude were getting exposed as his regime was oppressing the employees with false cases and wrong arrests. It was the nature of this Chief Minister to do injustice and throw people on the roads after using their services.

The MLAs demanded that the government realise its mistake and immediately increase the salaries of the volunteers as per its promise. The YSRCP regime should resolve all the problems for improving the living conditions of the volunteers, they demanded.