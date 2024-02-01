Live
- 20 families joins in TDP in Kadiri
- Manne Subbareddy gives warm welcome to Nara Lokesh
- Huge applause for ‘Viduthalai’ team at IFFR
- TDP senior leaders praise Chandrababu, refers him to development
- Key Interim Budget Announcements - 2024
- Here is BS Maqbool program schedule for the day
- Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao Inaugurates KISAN Agri Show 2024
- District Sub Committee meeting in Maternal and Infant Mortality held
- YSRCP Kadiri in-charge Maqbool calls YSRCP to gear up for elections
- Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy to break the ground for development works
Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy, the MLA candidate of Dhone Constituency, TDP MLA, along with the joint leaders of Kurnool district TDP, warmly welcomes our National Telugu Desam Party General Secretary, Mr. Nara Lokesh Babu, as he has arrived in Srisailam. They present him with a bouquet as a gesture of their respect and appreciation.
