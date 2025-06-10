Many participate in Yogandhra rally

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi said that it is very gratifying that people are participating in the Yogandhra programme in large numbers in the district.

As part of the Yogandhra (May 21 to June 21) awareness programme, which was ambitiously undertaken by the state government to celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, Eluru City Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan Pedababu and Collector Vetriselvi participated in a huge rally organised from CR Reddy Public School to Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Vetriselvi said that everyone should make yoga practice, which provides many health benefits, a part of their lives. On the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21st and as part of the Yogandhra programme, various programmes are being organised at the village, mandal, urban and city areas of the district for a month up to June 21.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmashri said that yoga has many physical and mental health benefits and everyone should practice yoga. Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti) said that on the occasion of International Yoga Day, more than 2 crore people in the state are participating in the yoga practice programme as per the call of the Chief Minister.

He said that people, officials, students and public representatives from village level to district level are participating in the yoga practice programme for a month till June 21st through the Yogandhra programme.

Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan Pedababu said that physical and mental health increases through yoga practice, so all people should take training in yoga through trainers and practice yoga every day.

Later, collector Vetriselvi, MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), Mayor Noorjahan Pedababu, Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy and others participated in the yogasan programme organised at the indoor stadium.

AMC Chairman Mamillapalli Parthasarathy, Corporation Co-option Member SMR Pedababu, District Revenue Officer V Visveswara Rao, Municipal Commissioner Bhanu Pratap, several corporators, public representatives, officials of various departments, women, and students participated in this programme.