MARKFED procures 4,817 quintals of onions from farmers

Kurnool: The State Government has stepped in to support onion farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains in August.

Commissioner of Agricultural Marketing Department, Vijay Sunitha, informed that MARKFED has procured 4,817 quintals of onions from farmers at the Kurnool Market Yard over the past three days at a support price of Rs.1,200 per quintal.

On Tuesday, the Commissioner inspected the market yard along with officials and later held a review meeting.

She instructed the officials of Horticulture and Marketing Departments to ensure that farmers do not incur any losses. The Commissioner explained that as per the directions of the Chief Minister, immediate steps have been taken to provide relief to onion growers by announcing a support price and initiating procurement.

Giving details, the Commissioner stated that MARKFED purchased 212 quintals on Sunday, 1,525 quintals on Monday, and 3,080 quintals on Tuesday, totaling 4,817 quintals. In contrast, traders procured only 233 quintals during the last two days.

Through farmer markets and MARKFED, a cumulative 5,846 quintals of onions have been purchased so far. She further added that steps are being taken to procure the remaining 3,400 metric tonnes of onions available in the fields.

Assuring farmers that no grower would be left to suffer losses, Vijay Sunitha urged them not to rush into harvesting immature crops.

She advised farmers to allow the bulbs to grow to full size, dry them thoroughly, grade them properly, and then bring them to the market.

Marketing JD Ram Anjaneyulu, AD Narayana Murthy, Market Yard Secretary Jayalakshmi, and other officials were present during the programme.