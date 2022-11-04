Married woman dies in suspicious manner in Chittoor

In a tragic incident, a married woman died under suspicious circumstances in the Kuppam town of Chittoor district on Thursday night. According to the police, Rohit Kumar and Bhuvaneshwari, who live in Azad Road, got married two months ago. Later, as the elders agreed, Rohit Kumar was staying at Kapuram's house.



On Thursday night, Bhuvaneshwari was found dead in the house and learned to have committed suicide by hanging herself to death. Bhuvaneshwari's parents are alleging that their daughter was killed by Rohit's family members.

Police said that the body was taken to the hospital and the case is being investigated based on the complaint of the deceased's father Saravana.