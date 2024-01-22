  • Menu
Marxism beacon of light for humankind

Highlights

Ongole: Observing the 100th death anniversary of Russian Communist Party founder Vladimir Lenin, the Scientific Socialist Study Circle organised an...

Ongole: Observing the 100th death anniversary of Russian Communist Party founder Vladimir Lenin, the Scientific Socialist Study Circle organised an analytical talk on ‘Whether Marxism be the beacon of light for humankind?’ by socioeconomic and theoretical analyst D Paparao at the Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Ongole on Sunday.

Speaking at the programme presided by MC Venkateswarlu, analyst Paparao said that the Russia became the first socialist state about 107 years ago under the leadership of Lenin and in the light of Marxism, to eradicate monarchy, slavery, colonial rule, illiteracy, looting and grabbing and others haunting society.

He observed that in such states, governments support capitalists, who in turn introduce machinery to reduce workers, and increase unemployment. He said that these actions result in enslaving the people, and limiting the rights of the workers. He said that in situations like these, Marxism would become a ray of hope for humankind.

The CPI district secretary ML Narayana, Ongole town secretary PVR Chowdary, Scientific Socialist Study Centre convener M Venkaiah, AITUC district president SD Sardar, and others paid rich tributes to Lenin.

