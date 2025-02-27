Massive devotee turnout for holy dip in Godavari

Rajamahendravaram : Rajamahendravaram, often referred to as the ‘Southern Kashi,’ witnessed an overwhelming rush of devotees on Wednesday as lakhs of pilgrims gathered for the auspicious Maha Sivaratri holy dip in the Godavari River.

From as early as 2 am, prominent bathing ghats such as Kotilingala Ghat, Pushkar Ghat, Shraddhananda Ghat, Markandeyeshwara Ghat, Saraswati Ghat, and Gowthama Ghat were packed with devotees eager to take the sacred dip. Pilgrims from various villages across East Godavari and Kakinada districts thronged Rajamahendravaram, while other ghats like Dowleswaram Ramapadalarevu and Munikudali also saw a heavy influx of worshippers.

Along with bathing in the holy river, thousands of devotees visited revered Shiva temples, including Kotilingeshwara Temple, Uma Markandeyeshwara Temple, and Vishweswara Temple in Rajamahendravaram. Other prominent Shaiva shrines in the erstwhile East Godavari district, such as Draksharamam, Samarlakota, Kakinada, Prattipadu, and Pithapuram, also witnessed a surge of pilgrims performing special Maha Sivaratri worships and Abhishekams.

The city resonated with chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” creating a spiritually charged atmosphere as devotees offered prayers and sought divine blessings on this sacred occasion.

Demonstrating their spirit of hospitality, hundreds of voluntary organisations and local communities set up tents at various junctions across the city. They distributed milk to children, provided refreshments, and offered drinking water to the devotees.

By midday, large-scale Annadanam (free meal distribution) was organised at several locations, ensuring that pilgrims were well taken care of.