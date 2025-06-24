Massive E-stamp scam uncovered at Kalyandurg Mee Seva centre, probe underway

Kalyandurg: A major corruption scandal has emerged from Kalyandurg town, Sri Sathya Sai district, involving the alleged misuse and distribution of fake e-stamps at a local Mee Seva center.

Suspicion of large-scale financial fraud prompted officials from the Vigilance Department in Vijayawada to initiate a late-night operation on Sunday, during which the Mee Seva operator, identified as Errappa alias Babu, was taken in for questioning.

Sources allege that the accused manipulated service charges on e-stamp registrations and may have been involved in misappropriating crores of rupees.

The presence of unusually high surcharges on multiple e-stamps raised red flags, leading to a detailed inquiry.

The case has since drawn the attention of intelligence and vigilance departments, sparking speculation about possible political backing behind the accused.

Interestingly, local revenue and police officials in Kalyandurg claim to be unaware of the developments, raising further questions about administrative lapses or deliberate silence.

The matter is currently under full-fledged investigation, and official confirmation regarding Babu’s arrest is still awaited.

Meanwhile, M Sreekanth, CI of Anantapur Two Town Police Station, stated that the fraudulent stamps were detected during an internal audit at the Union Bank’s Court Road branch.

Upon verification, SRC Company AGM Satish confirmed that the e-stamps were fake and likely supplied by the same Mee Seva operator. Based on the company’s complaint, a formaal case was registered at the Two Town Police Station.

CI Sreekanth confirmed that the main accused, Babu, is currently absconding. Authorities are working to trace his whereabouts and identify any possible accomplices involved in the stamp scam, which is being viewed as either a case of high-level financial fraud or potential anti-national economic crime.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.