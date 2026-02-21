Chemist killed in pharma unit fire

Dothigudem (Yadadri-Bhongir): One person was killed in a fire accident occurred at VJ Sai Pharma Chemical Company in Dothigudem village under Bhoodan Pochampally mandal here on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dhara Pawan (35), who was working as a chemist in the company. As the flames spread, his body was found charred. Police identified the body with the assistance of his family members.

Allegations have surfaced that the company management attempted to keep the incident confidential. Questions are also being raised over why the body was not brought out from the 4th block even four hours after the accident occurred.

Pawan is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the fire.