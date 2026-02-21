Alcoholic man kills his father in rage

Nalgonda: A man was killed after being assaulted by his son in Bandameedigudem village of Shaligouraram mandal in Nalgonda district.

According to police, Burra Balakrishna, a resident of the village, had been addicted to alcohol for some time and frequently quarreled with family members. He reportedly remained unemployed and often created disturbances at home.

On Thursday night, Balakrishna got into an argument with his father, Burra Sattaiah.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked his father and dragged him out of the house onto the street. He then pushed him onto a cement concrete (CC) road, causing severe head injuries. Sattaiah (55) died on the spot due to the impact, said Shaligouraram In-charge Circle Inspector Y Haribabu.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Lingamma, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The accused, Balakrishna, has been taken into custody by police.