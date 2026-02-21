AI can spur global growth, help India achieve VB goal: IMF chief

New Delhi: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said artificial intelligence could lift global growth by 0.8 per cent and help India achieve the Viksit Bharat goal, but poses significant risk of displacement of jobs and financial stability.

While being optimistic about the technology, Georgieva cautioned against “sugarcoating” the impact of AI and called for striking a balance between building and managing AI as a ‘force for good, or a force for evil’. “AI can lift up global growth by almost a percentage point. We say 0.8 per cent. It would mean that the world would grow faster than it did before the COVID pandemic. And that is fantastic for creating more opportunities, more jobs. This is the magnitude that we see for India, and it would mean that India’s Viksit Bharat is achievable,” Georgieva said at the AI Impact Summit, 2026. She said AI creates potential for countries that go fast on digital infrastructure, skills, and adoption of AI, and countries must embrace the opportunities, while being mindful of the risks. “I am very optimistic about AI.

I’m also not naive, it brings significant risks,” she said while listing out three major risks from AI. First, it brings the risk of making countries and the world less fair as some countries will have the technology and others don’t, and the other is the risk of financial stability, wherein AI could get loose and create havoc on financial markets. Also, it brings the risk of displacement of jobs with no good thinking about how to help people find their place in the new AI economy.