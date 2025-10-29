Mayor inspects rain-affected areas

Tirupati: Continuous rains for the last few days damaged several localities in the city. Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha personally inspected the affected areas in the 14th division, including Kesavayanagunta here on Tuesday.

She instructed officials to speed up relief works and respond immediately to public needs. Special focus should be given to poor and low-lying areas. After the visit, the Mayor conducted a review meeting with officials including health and engineering staff. She directed them to work in coordination with all departments as per government instructions.

Sanitary workers should take preventive steps to avoid the spread of diseases. Drainage and cleanliness problems can cause fevers and infections, particularly among children. Daily spreading of bleaching powder and spraying of mosquito repellent should be ensured in all areas.

The Mayor asked all health centres under the Municipal Corporation to make necessary arrangements to tackle health problems caused by rains. She appreciated Municipal Commissioner Mourya, officials, and staff for their dedicated service in the affected areas.