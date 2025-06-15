Mayor lays foundation stones for development works

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao mentioned that development programmes are being undertaken in all wards to steer Visakhapatnam towards the progress path.

On Saturday, he, along with Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, laid foundation stones and inaugurated several project works under the GVMC jurisdiction taken up in the constituency at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor stated that the coalition government is functioning with a primary goal of developing the state on all fronts. He stressed that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government has made plans to provide necessary infrastructure and improved amenities to the public across the wards.

A total of Rs 3.5 crore has been allocated for various works in the segment, including cement roads, drainage canals, construction and repairs of community halls, borewells, park renovation, compound walls, arches and other development activities at various localities, said Srinivasa Rao.

Areas such as Gollalapalem, Chakali Gedda, Gangula Gedda, Bhupesh Nagar, Allipuram SC Colony road, Bowdara road, Coconut Garden, Mantha Vari Veedhi, Market main road, Sunnapu Veedhi Panja Junction, Government Victoria Hospital, Kotha Agraharam, Kotha Jalaripeta and Golla Veedhi will be developed with the funds received, he informed.

The Mayor directed the GVMC engineering department officials to ensure that the works begin at the earliest and that contractors should complete the works with quality within the stipulated time.

Speaking on the occasion, South constituency MLA CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav stated that infrastructure would be given top priority in each ward. The MLA expressed gratitude to the Mayor for sanctioning and initiating several development works in the constituency. He emphasised that the coalition government is committed to develop Visakhapatnam in a way that garners national recognition.

GVMC Jana Sena Party floor leader B Vasantha Lakshmi, corporators Bipin Kumar Jain, M. Mary Jones, Ch Janaki Ram and G Vijaya Lakshmi, GVMC 4th Zonal Commissioner Mallayya Naidu, Executive Engineer U.N. Narasinga Rao, deputy executive engineer Venkateswara Rao, party workers and leaders were present.