MCT's Indoor Stadium to be ready for inauguration in April

Tirupati: The long awaited Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium is ready for inauguration in April this year. The Corporation has taken up the construction of the Indoor Stadium at Indira Maidanam located in the heart of the city under the Smart City project to boost up sports activities.

So far, more than Rs 7 crore works were completed against the total cost of the project which was approximately about Rs 12 crore. The stadium has a wide range of facilities including shuttle badminton, basketball courts and Gym will be a boon to the people particularly the youth. However, for various reasons including Covid pandemic and apathy of the contractor, the stadium works were delayed. Against the backdrop, Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali on Thursday inspected the stadium to accelerate the works for completion so as to commission the stadium in April.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sirisha and Commissioner Anupama Anjali said that the works on the Indoor Stadium gathered momentum and are expected to be completed by March and observed that "We are planning to inaugurate the stadium in April.'' Smart City Project Divisional Engineer Mohan and others were present.