Measures to bring nationwide fame to unsung tribal hero

Visakhapatnam: Measures will be taken to bring nationwide recognition to freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju who fought with the British rulers for the rights of tribals, said Deputy Chief Minister and tribal welfare minister Peedika Rajanna Dora.

Celebrating Alluri's 125th birth anniversary at Alluri Smriti Vanam in Krishna Devi Peta of Anakapalli district on Monday, the minister garlanded the cemetery of Alluri.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said the history of Sitarama Raju's life is an inspiration to everyone and the state government would develop the Smriti Vanam further. He explained that with Alluri's inspiration, the government is taking many steps for the development of the tribals.

District collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subash said the government had set up village secretariats to bring administration closer to people and fulfil the ideals of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Freedom fighter Gantam Dora's grandchildren Chinnamma, Errayyamma, Sanyasamma, Savitri and Mallayyamma were given a reward of Rs 10,000 each. Similarly, Rs 5,000 was given to three staff members each working at Alluri Park. Cultural programmes were held on the occasion.

Meanwhile, former minister Mutthamsetti Srinivasa Rao, North constituency in-charge KK Raju and YSRCP leaders paid rich tributes to the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Seethammadhara.

Later, paying tributes to Alluri at Pandrangi, Srinivasa Rao demanded that there is a need to install Alluri's statue in the Parliament. Alluri, who lived only 27 years, earned fame that continued for hundreds of years after his martyrdom. The MLA said Alluri had a fighting spirit and the British Raj was shaken by the freedom fighter's courage. The former minister recalled the contributions made by Alluri Sitaramaraju for the tribals and lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming one of the newly formed districts in the state after Alluri.

District collector A Mallikarjuna, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, among others paid tributes to the freedom fighter at Pandrangi.