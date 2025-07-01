Measures to prevent dengue spread stressed

Kurnool: Joint Collector Dr B Navya has directed officials to take stringent preventive measures to control the spread of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

She unveiled a wall poster related to the National Dengue Month Celebrations at the Sunayana Auditorium in the Collectorate on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Navya emphasized that stagnant water in various locations creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. She instructed officials to implement measures that curb mosquito breeding and ensure that water does not stagnate in vulnerable spots.

She stressed the need for sanitation, regular tank cleaning, and chlorination in every village to control mosquito proliferation effectively. The Joint Collector pointed out that household items like coconut shells, old tyres, empty cans, broken vessels, and unused air coolers can collect water and become mosquito breeding sites. She urged residents to be cautious and ensure that no water stagnates either inside or around their homes. Special focus must be given to clearing water accumulated in potholes on roads, as such spots serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes responsible for spreading dengue and malaria.

She instructed R&B department officials to address these issues without delay.

Dr. Navya also advised RWS department officials to resolve pipeline leakages promptly, as fresh water accumulation from these leaks can lead to mosquito breeding DRDO C Venkata Narayanamma, Malaria Control Officer Nukaraju, medical staff, and other concerned officials attended the programme.