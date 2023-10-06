Media panel visits temples constructed under TTD SRIVANI

Tirupati: The media committee, set up to look into the allegations against TTD SRIVANI Trust donations and utilisation of Trust funds, on Thursday visited the temples in Chandragiri and Tirupati Assembly constituencies that were developed with the funds provided by TTD from its SRIVANI (Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam Trust).

The media committee first visited Vakulamatha temple atop Peruru Banda near the city, for which TTD had provided Rs 4 crore for various works including construction of compound wall, roofing on the steps route to the shrine, water supply, vertical garden and Kalyana mandapam.

Later, the media persons visited Mulasthana Yellamma temple in Chandragiri town. The TTD allocated Rs 2.35 crore under SRIVANI for the temple construction replacing the old temple of folk goddess Yellamma.

The media committee visited Kotha Chanambatla where the TTD under SRIVANI Trust built Krishna Mandiram in SC Colony and also providing Rs 5,000 for Deepa Dhoopa Naivedyam in the shrine.

The temple was constructed by Hindu social service organisation - Samarasatha Seva Foundation (SSF). After temple inauguration, the SSF set up a Bala Samskara Kendra in the shrine to conduct a series of programmes for children including daily tuition and moral classes and also in Sankeertanas and Bhajans.

Children from neighbouring colonies are availing the facility, said SSF organiser Prasad.

Later, they visited Tiruchanur where Rs 9 crore works are going on in full swing for the reconstruction of Padma Sarovar, temple tank of Goddess Padmavathi.

Before concluding the day-long inspection of the temple, the committee inspected Pedda Gangamma temple near RTC bus stand and also Tallapaka Ganga temple, where development works are going on under SRIVANI Trust.

It may be noted here that following the series of allegations against SRIVANI Trust donations, the fact finding committee of media persons was set up. The committee already verified the process of receiving donations from the devotees, who were entitled for break darshan against a donation of Rs 10,000 and a Rs 500 additional payment towards break darshan ticket each.

A team of senior engineers including Executive Engineer D Venugopal, and Deputy Executive Engineers Mallaiah, Nagabhushanam, Sarvesa, Rama Murthy and Raghavaiah accompanied the media team to explain the works taken up in the temples under SRIVANI.