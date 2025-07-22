Meet on latest innovations in computer science begins

Vijayawada: The Department of Computer Science at PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Science on Monday launched a two-day International Conference on Recent Innovations in Computer Science & Technology (ICRICT-2025). The conference aims at benefiting students, academicians, and researchers in the dynamic field of Computer Science.

Eminent experts, professors, and researchers from various countries are set to present and discuss their latest innovations and contributions.

Vice-president and Chief Data Centre Delivery Officer at Pi Data Centres Abhinav Kotagiri who was the chief guest, underscored the critical importance of both programming skills and research aptitude for securing employment opportunities in today’s competitive tech landscape.

The conference features a lineup of prominent speakers who will deliver keynote talks and present groundbreaking research, elaborating on the latest innovations in computer science and the significance of research papers in both academia and industry.

Notable speakers include Shesha Raghunathan from IBM, Bengaluru, Venkat Pola from OneShot AI, USA, V Shiva Kishore from Infosys, Germany, Venu Nimmagadda from Velera, USA, Kiran Babu Machha from Maximus, USA, Dr Ganganagunta Srinivas from University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Oman, Suresh Suggula from SwankTek, USA, Dr Koothadi Venumadhav from International University of Science and Technology, South Africa.

The conference was formally inaugurated with the release of the event poster by Principal Dr Meka Ramesh.

He was joined by Vemuri Baburao (Director), Rajesh C Jampala (Dean), Dr TS Ravi Kiran (Conference Convener), G Samrat Krishna and K Sudheer (Co-conveners), and Kavuri Sridhar (Administrative Officer).