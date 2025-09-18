Mega DSC 2025 achievers felicitated at Tagore Library

Vijayawada: Tagore Library felicitated 17 candidates who secured jobs through the Mega DSC 2025 recruitment drive here on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Grandhalaya Parishad Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao, Director of the State Public Libraries Department A Krishna Mohan, and Secretary of the Krishna District Grandhalaya Sanstha V Ravi Kumar were chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Koteswara Rao expressed happiness that several aspirants had secured jobs by utilising government library facilities. He remarked that the present people’s government, which came with the slogan “If Babu comes, jobs will come”, is fulfilling that vision. Director A Krishna Mohan said that around 350 candidates across Andhra Pradesh had secured jobs after preparing in public libraries.

Secretary V Ravi Kumar congratulated the candidates selected from Tagore Library and encouraged more aspirants to make use of library services.

Tagore Library Officer K Ramadevi, Grade-3 Librarian V Dhanalakshmi, library readers, and the parents of the successful candidates attended the event.