Megha to set standards in construction field with construction of Polavaram in AP

Polavaram Project, one of the gigantic Irrigation project in world is been built on river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. The project is been built in such a manner that can sustain water flow of 50 lakh cusecs which is much higher than 3 gorges dam in China. This concrete spill way dam will provide irrigation facilities for more than 7 lakh acres of land and drinking water facilities.

In 1941 in the time of British Rule first proposal came up to build a dam on Godavari river to store surplus water which flows into sea. In the year 2004 then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy took initiative and started the construction of Polavaram Project. In his tenure major portion of Right Canal work was completed.

After the state bifurcation in 2014 Central Government declared Polavaram as National Project. In the term of N. Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister of AP Polavaram, Project construction but it was running at very low pace. In 2019 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after which he took up Polavaram Project as a prestigious project in the interest for people of AP. He called for reverse tendering and handed over the project construction work to Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd. (MEIL) which quoted low in the bid.

In November 2019 MEIL got the nod for construction and it wasted no time and started project work in brisk pace. In the Covid-19 pandemic time work was halted for some time, but MEIL took it is as a challenge and continued the construction work soon after the lockdown. In the span of 12 months period, where it lost 3 months in Covid-19 lockdown it completed major parts of concrete construction works.

Before MEIL took the work, the height of Piers was only 28 meters, whereas now it reached to 52 meters. Total 192 girders construction work is completed. 250 meters of slab on piers is finished, and trunnion beams are also being setup. 1,94,944 cubic meters of concreted has been laid in the spill way, and 10,64,417 cubic meters of the earth work have been completed in the spill channel. Gap-1 Diaphragm wall works Earth works are almost done.

Despite Corona pandemic and massive floods Polavaram project work is near to complete as per the deadlines decided by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The way project construction work is going steadfast, Polavaram project will set new standards in the irrigation project construction field.