Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy emphasises on the development of Atmakur and Udayagiri in upcoming days

Former Nellore Parliament member Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy emphasized the importance of developing the Atmakuru and Udayagiri Metta region constituencies under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking at a racchabanda program in Singanapally village, Reddy pledged to complete the works of the Somesila High-Level Canal and ensure irrigation water for local farmers.

During the event, Reddy engaged with the local community to discuss welfare schemes and development needs in the rural areas. He highlighted the welfare initiatives and development projects implemented by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, noting the significant progress made in villages during his tenure.



Reddy also mentioned the completion of the Veligonda project, which will benefit farmers in Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts by irrigating around five lakh acres and providing drinking water. He assured that high-level canal works will be completed in the Atmakuru and Udayagiri Metta constituencies to further support farmers in the region.



In addition, Reddy expressed his support for his son, Mekapati Vikram Reddy, who serves as the legislator for the Atmakuru constituency. He urged voters to support Vikram Reddy in the upcoming elections, promising to allocate necessary funds for development projects in the constituency.



Reddy also urged the community to vote for V Vijayasai Reddy and MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, who are candidates for the Nellore Parliament seat. Through his continued support and collaboration with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Reddy aims to promote further development and welfare initiatives in the region.

