Live
- Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers
- Choti Holi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat
- Daily Forex Rates (21-03-2024)
- ECI directs MeitY to immediately stop sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp in view of Model Code of Conduct in force
- Cookers seized in Tumakur
- Adoption of Western Lifestyle Leading to spike in Colon Cancer: Expert
- Suniel Shetty to celebrate Holi with flowers, delicious food
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad
- IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain of CSK
- Shiv Sena MP urges Oppn not to oppose Dharavi redevelopment for political mileage
Just In
Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy emphasises on the development of Atmakur and Udayagiri in upcoming days
Former Nellore Parliament member Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy emphasized the importance of developing the Atmakuru and Udayagiri Metta region constituencies under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Former Nellore Parliament member Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy emphasized the importance of developing the Atmakuru and Udayagiri Metta region constituencies under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking at a racchabanda program in Singanapally village, Reddy pledged to complete the works of the Somesila High-Level Canal and ensure irrigation water for local farmers.
During the event, Reddy engaged with the local community to discuss welfare schemes and development needs in the rural areas. He highlighted the welfare initiatives and development projects implemented by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, noting the significant progress made in villages during his tenure.
Reddy also mentioned the completion of the Veligonda project, which will benefit farmers in Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts by irrigating around five lakh acres and providing drinking water. He assured that high-level canal works will be completed in the Atmakuru and Udayagiri Metta constituencies to further support farmers in the region.
In addition, Reddy expressed his support for his son, Mekapati Vikram Reddy, who serves as the legislator for the Atmakuru constituency. He urged voters to support Vikram Reddy in the upcoming elections, promising to allocate necessary funds for development projects in the constituency.
Reddy also urged the community to vote for V Vijayasai Reddy and MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, who are candidates for the Nellore Parliament seat. Through his continued support and collaboration with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Reddy aims to promote further development and welfare initiatives in the region.