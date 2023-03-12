Mentally unsound girl allegedly raped by 45-year-old man

A 16-year-old mentally unsound girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man at Nemalikallu village in Amaravati mandal of Palnadu district on Saturday. According to the police, the accused who was residing at the victim's residence in the village allegedly raped the girl when she was alone at the house. She informed the matter to her parents. Based on the complaint from the victim's father, the police took the accused into custody. The victim was shifted to the local government hospital for medical tests. Police officials led by DSP Adinarayana visited the village and inquired on the incident. They registered a case and took up investigation.











