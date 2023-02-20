Meriga Murali to contest on YSRCP ticket in MLC polls

Nellore: The YSRCP has finalised Meriga Murali's name for MLC elections. Party indicated his name to the important leaders also. Since the inception of the party, he has been continuously working towards strengthening the party and he had earlier also served as the district president of YSRCP.

Gudur MLA's ticket had to be given to him earlier but he missed it. The party high command has decided to field Meriga Murali as the candidate considering all factors, caste equations and loyalty to the party.

An official announcement is likely to be made shortly, sources said. Further, Murali met the Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy in the city on Sunday and discussed the issues regarding polls.