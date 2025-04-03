Live
MEXODIA 25K on April 25
Students of engineering colleges from various States to take part
Nellore: NBKRIST, Vidyanagar NBKR Engineering College, under the auspices of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, will organise a national level paper presentation competition ‘MEXODIA 25K’ on April 25, 2025 (Friday), informed the college director Dr V Vijay Kumar Reddy.
He said that students of engineering colleges from various States will participate in this programme. The wall poster related to the programme was reelased by the college director Dr. V. Vijayakumar Reddy.
The event will feature paper presentations, quizzes, demonstrations and other technical events. Head of the Department Dr C H R Vikram Kumar said that the students should utilise this opportunity and showcase their talent. Convener Dr B Madhusudhan Reddy, faculty members and students participated in this programme.