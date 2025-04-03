  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MEXODIA 25K on April 25

MEXODIA 25K on April 25
x
Highlights

Students of engineering colleges from various States to take part

Nellore: NBKRIST, Vidyanagar NBKR Engineering College, under the auspices of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, will organise a national level paper presentation competition ‘MEXODIA 25K’ on April 25, 2025 (Friday), informed the college director Dr V Vijay Kumar Reddy.

He said that students of engineering colleges from various States will participate in this programme. The wall poster related to the programme was reelased by the college director Dr. V. Vijayakumar Reddy.

The event will feature paper presentations, quizzes, demonstrations and other technical events. Head of the Department Dr C H R Vikram Kumar said that the students should utilise this opportunity and showcase their talent. Convener Dr B Madhusudhan Reddy, faculty members and students participated in this programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick