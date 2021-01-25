MHA announces police medals for Republic Day 2021, Andhra Pradesh bags 18 medals

It is a customary to announce police medals every day on the occasion of Republic Day. On the occasion, the Home Ministry on Monday issued a statement announcing the police medals across the country on the occassion of Republic Day 2021. Presidential Police Medals have been awarded to Telugu states. Many police officers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would receive the awards soon.

The centre announced eighteen Police Medals‌ for Andhra Pradesh with one Presidential Distinguished Service, two Gallantry Medals and fifteen medals in Distinguished Service category while for Telangana, 14 Police Medals, 2 Presidential Distinguished Service, 12 Medals in Distinguished Service Category were announced. Among them are Hyderabad Additional CP Shikha Goyal and Nizamabad IG Shivshankar Reddy.

The medals were awarded for the talent displayed by the respective officers in their duties. Recipients of the medals were congratulated by senior police officials who will receive the medals soon.