Midday meal facilities inspected

Rajamahendravaram: State Food Commission member E Lakshmi Reddy on Thursday inspected Anganwadi centres and midday meal facilities in Zilla Parishad High Schools across Vemuluru, Pasivedala, and Nelaturu of Kovvuru mandal. He interacted with students and workers at the Mandal-level stock point during the visit.

Lakshmi Reddy closely examined the functioning of kitchens in Anganwadi centres and government schools, focusing on food quality, nutrition, and cleanliness. He directed officials to ensure that children are provided with safe and nutritious meals and stressed the need to maintain high standards of hygiene.

Later, he inspected the MLS point at Unagatla in Chagallu mandal, verifying stock registers and sanitation conditions. He instructed officials to implement the midday meal scheme more effectively in accordance with government guidelines.

District BC Welfare Officer B Shashank, DM Ganesh Kumar, AASO M Naganjaneyulu, AGPO M Rangaprasad, Food Safety Officer Supriya, and ICDS officials accompanied him during the inspection.