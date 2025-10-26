Min Savitha urges youth to set up industries

Penukonda: State BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha on Saturday called upon the youth to come forward and establish small and medium-scale industries in their native places, assuring full government support.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to create at least one entrepreneur in every household, she said.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for infrastructure development worth ₹7 crore at the MSME Park near Boxanapalli village in Penukonda mandal on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, she said Naidu is working tirelessly to bring Andhra Pradesh back on the path of progress, attracting both domestic and international investments.

She cited the ₹1.33 lakh crore Google Data Centre project in Visakhapatnam as a reflection of the government’s success in industrial promotion.

Savitha stated that while large-scale industries are being promoted, equal focus is being given to small and medium enterprises.

“Come forward… set up industries. The government will provide all permissions within 21 days and allocate land within the MSME parks, where infrastructure like roads, drainage, and electricity is being developed,” she said.

Investors must establish industries within two years of land allotment, she added.

The Minister accused YSRCP leaders of engaging in “cheap politics” by falsely claiming credit for industrial projects brought in by the TDP government. “Everyone knows it was Chandrababu Naidu who brought Kia Motors and now Google to Andhra Pradesh,” she asserted.