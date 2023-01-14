Minister Ambati Rambabu celebrates Bhogi

Sattenapalli: Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu on Saturday in Bhogi celebrations in Sattenapalli, joining in with the locals and adding energy to the festivities. He was a special attraction at last year's Sankranti celebrations in the same location.

A war of words are taking place between Ambati and Jana Sena for the last few days. Rambabu set aside politics and celebrated the festival with the locals.

He was seen dancing and performing Banjara steps, receiving support and cheers from the youth who participated. Dappu artists added to the celebratory atmosphere by singing and dancing around bonfires, and Ambati joined in. The minister received support from the youth as he danced, with many joining in with him.



