  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister assures govt support to SW hostels

Minister assures govt support to SW hostels
x

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar interacting with officials and locals during inspection of SC Hostel in Santhamaguluru on Wednesday

Highlights

The energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inspected the recently renovated Social Welfare Hostel in Santamagaluru on Wednesday, and said that the state government is supporting the students in the welfare hostels by all means.

Addanki : The energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inspected the recently renovated Social Welfare Hostel in Santamagaluru on Wednesday, and said that the state government is supporting the students in the welfare hostels by all means.

Four months ago, the minister visited the SC Hostel in the Santhamaguluru village. He was moved by the pathetic condition of the hostel, which used to have about 170 students, but they were reduced to 30 students as the facilities were not available.

He immediately asked officials to modernise the facility completely to ensure students faced no disruptions.

He spoke to the social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and sought his help. The ministers made sure that Rs 45 lakh were released for the renovation of the hostel, and the works were done on a strict schedule.

On Wednesday, the minister Ravi Kumar visited the renovated hostel and inspected the works including the rooms, kitchen, and toilets. He criticised the previous administration’s policies, including Nadu-Nedu and rationalisation, saying they had distanced underprivileged students from education.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick