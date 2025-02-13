Minister assures govt support to SW hostels

Addanki : The energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inspected the recently renovated Social Welfare Hostel in Santamagaluru on Wednesday, and said that the state government is supporting the students in the welfare hostels by all means.

Four months ago, the minister visited the SC Hostel in the Santhamaguluru village. He was moved by the pathetic condition of the hostel, which used to have about 170 students, but they were reduced to 30 students as the facilities were not available.

He immediately asked officials to modernise the facility completely to ensure students faced no disruptions.

He spoke to the social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and sought his help. The ministers made sure that Rs 45 lakh were released for the renovation of the hostel, and the works were done on a strict schedule.

On Wednesday, the minister Ravi Kumar visited the renovated hostel and inspected the works including the rooms, kitchen, and toilets. He criticised the previous administration’s policies, including Nadu-Nedu and rationalisation, saying they had distanced underprivileged students from education.