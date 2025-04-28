Minister assures support to tobacco farmers

Ongole:Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy assured that the government will take measures to support the black burley tobacco farmers.A delegation of black burley tobacco farmers met the minister at his camp office in Turpu Nayudu Palem on Sunday and explained their issues.

Receiving the representation over various issues faced by the tobacco farmers in the region, the minister said that the Chief Minister’s Office has already directed the concerned secretary to arrange a meeting with the stakeholders in the tobacco industry.

He said that he also brought to the CMO’s attention the issues regarding the tobacco auction. The minister emphasised that the Chief Minister is showing special interest in supporting farmers from weaker sections.

The delegates requested the minister to expedite government initiatives already in motion, expressing concern that any further delay could lead to financial hardships and unforeseen consequences for poor, marginal, and tenant farmers.