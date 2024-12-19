Minister assures to solve drinking water problem

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district) : R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy said under the dynamic leadership of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, revolutionary changes are being brought in education sector. On Wednesday, he inaugurated newly constructed classrooms in Telugu Peta ZP High School in Banaganapalle.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister noted that students can achieve anything in their lives, if teachers and parents take due care of students. Stating that the TDP government is mainly focussing to extend quality education to students, he said several reforms have been introduced based on the suggestions of parents and teachers. He called upon parents to spare one hour on their children while studying.

Further speaking, Minister Janardhan Reddy suggested to give time for sports, which is very important in addition to education. Sports will make students physically and mentally strong. Responding to teachers’ request to resolve drinking water problem besides constructing dining hall and kitchen, the Minister assured to look into the matter.