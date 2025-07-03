Minister BC Janardhan Reddy slams YSRCP

Kovelakuntla (Nandyal district): Road sand Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy criticised Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a public meeting in Gulladurthi village on Wednesday, as part of the ‘First step towards good governance’ initiative.

He questioned Jagan’s leadership, citing an incident where a person died after being hit by the YSRCP chief’s convoy, noting Jagan’s failure to offer condolences. He accused the former CM of fostering lawlessness, contrasting it with the coalition government’s focus on development and welfare.

The Minister highlighted the government’s achievements, stating that politics was set aside post-election to prioritise development without vendettas.

Key initiatives include raising pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for 63 lakh people, Rs 6,000 for the disabled, and Rs 15,000 for dialysis patients. Free bus travel for women will start from August 15, and three free LPG cylinders per household will be distributed. Annadata Sukhibhava scheme for farmers will also launch next week.

Janardhan Reddy compared the coalition’s one-year achievements to the YSRCP’s five-year rule, claiming superior progress. He noted Rs 1,060 crore spent on modernising roads and procuring 68 lakh metric tons of paddy with payments to farmers within 24 hours.

Over Rs 11 lakh crore in investments and jobs for six lakh people were attributed to CM Chandrababu Naidu’s credibility, attracting companies like Google, TCS, Reliance, and Cognizant.

Locally, Reddy announced Rs 60 lakh invested in Gulladurthi, including Rs 20 lakh for cement roads and Rs 20 lakh for a free mineral water plant to improve public health.

He promised to fulfill all commitments to the village and thanked the women for their support, stating, ‘Your blessings are my strength.’