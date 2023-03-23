Minister Botcha takes part in Ugadi celebration

The district administration organised Ugadi festival on a grand note at Sri Mannar Raja Gopala Swamy temple here on Wednesday. The Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Collector A Surya Kumari, MP B Chandrasekhar and other public representatives took part in the celebration.





Priest U V Varaprasada Rao forecasted the weather, rains and other atmospheric conditions for the year and hoped that bountiful of rains will help a lot to farmers and said that people of the district will lead comfort, joyful life. Later, Kavi Sammelanam was organised and students of music colleges performed classical dance and music concert.



