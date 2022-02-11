Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy lays stone for Silver Jubilee Degree College, Cluster varsity

Kurnool: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the government is not only providing a big platform to welfare schemes it is also giving utmost importance for developing the state on all fronts. He along with Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, District Collector P Koteshwara Rao and Vice-Chancellor of Cluster University D V R Sai Gopal performed Bhumi puja for the construction of Silver Jubilee Degree College and Cluster University on Jagannatha Gattu on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Buggana said the government was committed to develop all areas in the state. Several welfare schemes are being introduced by the government for uplift of poor and ensuring that every eligible poor enjoy the fruits of benefits, he said. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority for development of Kurnool district on all fronts. It has come to the notice of government that Silver Jubilee Government Degree College, a popular college in the state is lacking with minimum basic facilities.

The persons who are holding the highest positions in the government sector are the students of Silver Jubilee Degree College. He said the then Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh P V Narasimha Rao had established the Silver Jubilee Degree College in 1972. As college is in dilapidated state, renovation of building is need of hour and the cost is also estimated at Rs 20-Rs 30 crore.

The government thought that it would be better to construct a new college with all facilities on Jagannatha Gattu, said Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said that the Silver Jubilee Degree College and the Cluster University buildings would be constructed in an extent of 50-acre land with the government funds of Rs 88.50 crore.

Despite the state facing financial crisis, nearly Rs 1,30,000 crore funds were transferred to welfare schemes and Rs 13,000 crores were transferred to the parents' accounts under Amma Vodi. Another Rs 1 lakh crore funds were spent for Vidya Deevana, Vasiti Deevana and others during the three years period. Nearly 15,700 schools across the state have been renovated to give corporate look under Nadu-Nedu to which Rs 3,700 crores have been spent, said the education minister.

District collector P Koteshwara Rao said that the people of Kurnool district would never forget the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as Kurnool would be getting Silver Jubilee Degree College with well-equipped infrastructure and a Cluster University. Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, ZP Chairman Y Papi Reddy, MLAs of Panyam, Kodumur, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Dr J Sudhakar, Registrar D Srinivasulu, Silver Jubilee Degree College Principal V V Subramanya Kumar, APEWIDC Managing Director C S Deepan Reddy, Chief Engineer K Nagaraju, SE K Janardhan Reddy, MPP D Venkateshwaramma and others participated in the bhumi puja.