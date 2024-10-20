Minister decries false propaganda on diarrhoea

Vizianagaram : Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas accused Opposition parties of misleading and creating panic among public about the spread of diarrhoea in Gurla village in Vizianagaram district over the past week.

He stated that the situation is not as dire as the media and Opposition are suggesting. Speaking at an press conference along with Collector BR Ambedkar on Saturday, Srinivas explained the actions taken by the government in response to reports of diarrhoea-like symptoms in the village.

Upon receiving information about the outbreak, medical teams were promptly dispatched to the area, and special medical camps were organised to provide assistance. Victims have since been admitted to various private and government hospitals. Srinivas identified groundwater contamination as the primary cause of the health issues.

He said that out of eight reported deaths, only one was directly due to diarrhoea; the other seven were attributed to various other health problems.

He criticised the media and Opposition parties for alleging that diarrhoea was responsible for all the deaths.



Furthermore, he said that the Opposition party, YSRCP has neglected rural development and that the previous government failed to deliver drinking water to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a government-sponsored program. Collector BR Ambedkar confirmed that they acted swiftly to control the diarrhoea situation and have since managed to bring it under control.

