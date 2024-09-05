Minister Durgesh visits flood areas in Vijayawada

Rajamahendravaram : State Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that the government is taking comprehensive measures to support the flood-affected people, with efforts led by the Chief Minister and all relevant agencies working on the ground.

On Wednesday, Minister Durgesh visited flood-affected areas in Vidyadharapuram and Kabela Centre in Vijayawada, where he distributed food items and water bottles to needy. He also met victims while travelling on a tractor through the flooded areas and inspected the arrangements at relief centres.

He said that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is personally overseeing relief and rehabilitation efforts from the Collectorate. He assured that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and government officials are actively engaged in emergency relief operations.



Once the floodwaters recede, the government will conduct a thorough damage assessment in affected households.

He guaranteed comprehensive support for the victims, including medical examinations and distribution of medicines.