Live
- Rithala-Narela Metro Corridor to be extended up to Har
- Reinstate 6,200 teachers, Harish Rao writes to CM
- BRS netas doing drama during flood tours: Jagga Reddy
- We need a cease-fire NOW
- Delhi: Six year-old boy sexually assaulted
- LG files reply to Patkar’s appeal against sentence
- Lifer to mom for smothering 2 minor daughters to death
- Alliance with Congress in Haryana: ‘Will do anything to defeat BJP says AAP leader Sisodia
- BJP beats AAP in MCD ward poll to dominate civic agency
- No sincerer love than love of food
Just In
Minister Durgesh visits flood areas in Vijayawada
State Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that the government is taking comprehensive measures to support the flood-affected people, with efforts led by the Chief Minister and all relevant agencies working on the ground.
Rajamahendravaram : State Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that the government is taking comprehensive measures to support the flood-affected people, with efforts led by the Chief Minister and all relevant agencies working on the ground.
On Wednesday, Minister Durgesh visited flood-affected areas in Vidyadharapuram and Kabela Centre in Vijayawada, where he distributed food items and water bottles to needy. He also met victims while travelling on a tractor through the flooded areas and inspected the arrangements at relief centres.
He said that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is personally overseeing relief and rehabilitation efforts from the Collectorate. He assured that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and government officials are actively engaged in emergency relief operations.
Once the floodwaters recede, the government will conduct a thorough damage assessment in affected households.
He guaranteed comprehensive support for the victims, including medical examinations and distribution of medicines.