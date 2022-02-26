Minister flays Naidu, Lokesh for politicising every issue

Vijayawada: I & PR and Cinematography Minister Perni Venkatramaiah flayed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for politicising every issue including the recently released movie and said the State government would regulate the movie ticket prices if they are sold against the fixed prices.



Speaking to the media at party central office here on Friday, the Minister said the State government has issued GO 35 to fix prices of movie tickets in theatres and added that the prices were fixed based on area, AC, non-AC , multiplex and others.

He said some exhibitors have challenged GO 35 in High Court and the court said the Joint Collector who is the licensing authority be allowed to fix rates in consultation with stakeholders.

He questioned why exhibitors are not approaching Joint Collectors (JCs) to fix movie ticket prices. He said the State government has delayed to issue the GO on fixing ticket prices due to the sudden demise of Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and it is unfortunate that vested interests are trying to politicise it. The Minister said, "Naidu has stated that political alliance can't be one-sided love affair and he was looking for possible alliance with Jana Sena and hence politicising the tickets issue."

He asserted that YSRCP never considered Pawan Kalyan as a serious politician.