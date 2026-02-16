Minister hails budget allocation for rural poverty eradication

Amaravati: Minister of MSMEs and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty Kondapalli Srinivas hailed the allocation of Rs 1,876.23 crore for the implementation of rural poverty eradication programmes for the financial year 2026–27. He stated that this marks an increase of Rs 143 crore compared to the previous financial year, reflecting the government’s firm commitment to empowering Self-Help Group (SHG) women and strengthening rural livelihoods.

The Minister said that a total of Rs 464.99 crore has been earmarked for salaries and allowances of government staff working in rural poverty eradication institutions, SERP employees, outsourcing staff, honorariums for village organisation assistants, and the maintenance of SERP and DRDA offices.

Under various key schemes, allocations include Rs 818 crore under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY–NRLM), Rs 72 crore for the Startup Village Enterprise Programme, Rs 30 crore for the Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana and Rs 15 crore for Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs)

The Minister further stated that based on the actual allocations received by the State under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY–NRLM), Hon’ble Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to enhance the allocation up to an additional Rs 1,200 crore if required. With this, the total outlay for 2026–27 could reach Rs 3,000 crore, focusing on livelihood enhancement, income growth, and sustainable employment opportunities for SHG members.

As part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s flagship vision of ‘One Family – One Entrepreneur’, the government aims to develop nearly five lakh women as entrepreneurs. Additionally, strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) is being prioritized to further empower the rural economy.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for significantly increasing the budget allocation and for his firm resolve to expand total expenditure up to Rs 3,000 crore based on central assistance under DAY–NRLM.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Minister emphasised that the State is determined to ensure comprehensive empowerment of SHG women, expansion of sustainable livelihoods, and accelerated rural economic development in the coming financial year.