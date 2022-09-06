Minister Jogi Ramesh promises tap connection to every household

Machilipatnam: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that the State government has been spending crores of rupees to quench the thirst of people in villages. He claimed that the government has prepared a plan for supplying 55 litres drinking water per day to every person under Jal Jeevan Mission Project.

On Monday, the Minister unveiled a plaque to mark the commencement of Jal Jeevan Mission project, which is being constructed with Rs 2.24 crore at Satuluru village of Bantumilli mandal in Krishna district.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Ramesh said that the government prepared an action plan to provide tap connections to every house. He said they have prepared proposals to give 45 litres water per person in the past but now they changed the proposals to supply 55 litres to cater the water needs of the people.

Prior to the ground-breaking ceremony, the Minister released wall poster of job mela, which will be conducted on September 10 at Pedana Pallotti School. He said that about 19 companies will participate in this job mela. Candidates with educational qualifications of 10th, inter, degree, ITI, polytechnic and engineering can utilise this opportunity. Based on their studies and skills, salary of Rs 10,000 to more than Rs 20,000 will be paid to the shortlisted candidates.

District Employment officer N Srinivasarao, Madhu, Babu and others attended the programme.