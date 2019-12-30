Minister Kodali Nani distributes residential lands to the poor in Gudiwada

Minister of State for Civil Affairs Kodali Nani said that the state will allocate Rs.14,000 crore to the homeless by March 31. Speaking at a meeting in Polukonda village of Nandiwada Mandal, he said that the people of villages and towns of the state would not be able to afford a home. As a first step, Rs 3,600 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development. During the period of the TDP, the nominal funds were used to modernize. "CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing welfare programs that have not been done by any chief minister in the state with Amma Vodi scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum for five years, the YSR Arogya Sri scheme is applied to the poor with income below Rs 5 lakh, " Nani asserted.

Minister Kodali Nani said the government would cover all medical expenses beyond Rs 1000. YCP state leader Dukkipati Shashibhushan said the construction of roads in the Nandiwada zone over the past six months 5 crores were spent to construct 7 crore drivers. "We are spending Rs 40 lakhs at the Polukonda village for the construction of the 846-meter cc road," he said. 61 lakhs of drains are being constructed in Sankarapadu village.

Rs 33 lakh allocated for the Nandiwada Zone. Further funding for the zone is being developed with the assistance of Minister Kodali Nani.