Minister Lokesh inaugurates Cognizant temporary campus in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated a temporary campus of the leading international IT company Cognizant in Visakhapatnam.

Arriving in the City of Destiny on Friday morning, Lokesh reached the FinTech premises to launch the IT major temporary campus amid Vedic chants at the Mahati FinTech building located at Madhurawada Hill No:2.

Cognizant will continue its operation in the building until the permanent campus gets wrapped up, while the centre will focus on modern technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering and cloud solutions.

Exhorting the Cognizant employees to make Andhra Pradesh proud, Lokesh said, “Youths continue to be the torchbearers and they should work hard to achieve success in life. I met Ravi Kumar last January. We ensured that Cognizant is set up in Andhra Pradesh within a year.” Going forward, Lokesh assured that Visakhapatnam will further be developed in future.

Cognizant CEO S. Ravi Kumar, executive vice president Gummadi Surya, senior vice president Tirumala Narayanan, vice president Gaurav Hazra, Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, among others, were present.

Earlier, Lokesh met public representatives and received representations from people. He assured that their grievances will be looked into at the earliest and steps will be taken to resolve them.

Also, Lokesh participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of ACN Healthcare RCM Services Pvt Ltd and Sree Tammina Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.