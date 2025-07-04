Minister, MP explain govt’s welfare initiatives to people

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Sathya said that every step taken by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is dedicated to the welfare of the state’s people.

They participated in the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ at Jarugumalli on Thursday, interacted with the residents by visiting door-to-door, and explained to them about the development and welfare initiatives undertaken by the coalition government over the past year. They praised the Chief Minister for working with the energy of a 20-year-old for the state’s progress even at 70 years of age.The recruitments for government jobs are being conducted alongside attracting new companies and investments, and creating employment opportunities for youth through industrial development.

They mentioned that the construction of the Polavaram project and the development of Amaravati as the people’s capital are progressing. The leaders said that the Deepam-2 scheme and Thalliki Vandanam programmes have been launched as part of the ‘Super Six’. They claimed that 80 per cent of election promises have been fulfilled within one year, and announced the free bus travel for women and the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme for farmers to be launched in August.