Minister offers silk robes to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy
Uravakonda: A spart of the Brahmotsavams of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Penn Ahobilam near Uravakonda mandal, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presented silk robes to the deity on behalf of the State government.
He offered special prayers and had darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Later, he took part in the sacred palanquin procession and the Madugu Teru Rathotsavam, carrying the deity’s palanquin as part of the traditional festivities.
Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav carrying silk cloths to offer to the deity at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Penn Ahobilam on Saturday
