Minister presents silk robes to Mallikarjuna Swamy

Srisailam (Nandyal district): On the auspicious occasion of Dasara Mahotsavams, endowments minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy presented silk robes to Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy at Srisailam temple on behalf of the state government on Friday.

The temple authorities said in a statement that MLA of Srisailam constituency Budda Rajasekhar Reddy and commissioner of endowments S Sathya Narayana also accompanied the minister while presenting the silk robes.

Prior to presenting silk robes, special prayers were offered at temple Raja Gopuram.

Later, the minister, MLA and endowments commissioner, archaka swamis and Veda pundits after entering the temple presented the silken robes amid spiritual music.

Temple EO D Peddiraju was also present.