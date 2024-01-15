Minister Rajini takes part in Sankranti Sambaralu

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said the Sankranti Sambaralu programme is useful to carry forward our culture and tradition to the future generations.

She along with Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, district collector M Venugopal Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao and Mustafa participated in the Bhogi mantalu as part of Sankranti Sambaralu at NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium in Guntur on Sunday. This programme was conducted by GMC.

Speaking on the occasion, she appreciated the GMC for conducting the programme.

MLC Appi Reddy said conducting Sankranti Sambaralu programme is Telugu culture. He said people go to their native place and celebrate the Sankranti Sambaralu. GMC conducted Gangireddula Vinyasalu, Dappulu and cultural programmes. GMC deputy commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, GMC Superintendent Engineer Sundara Rami Reddy were present.