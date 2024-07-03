Minister Ramanaidu released water through the Pattiseema Lift irrigation scheme

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Andhra Pradesh State Water Resources Minister Dr. Nimmala Ramanaidu on Wednesday released irrigation and drinking water to the Krishna Delta through the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. 4. 1050 cusecs of water is released through pumps 5 and 6. He performed poojas for the machines and motors of the lift scheme.

In the media conference held afterward, Minister Rama Naidu said that the only way to make the country drought-free is to connect the rivers as said by late engineer KL Rao. The minister said that CM Chandrababu Naidu has taken up the process of river linking through the Polavaram project and the complete river linking will be realized only with the construction of the Polavaram project.

The aim is to make good use of the 3000TMC of flood water from the Godavari that is wasted in the sea every year. He said that since 2014, CM Chandrababu Naidu has taken strategic steps to green the state by distributing water from Srisailam to Rayalaseema and also to Uttarandhra districts through the Polavaram project.

Measures were taken between 2014-19 to send the Godavari flood water to Krishna district through the Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme, before the completion of the Polavaram Project. Minister said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was in opposition at that time, mocked this scheme. He reminded that Jagan alleged then, that the construction of the Pattiseema project was misappropriation of funds. Minister Ramanaidu said that this Pattiseema water scheme is a gold mine today and it is meeting the shortage of water resources.