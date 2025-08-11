Minister responds to culvert collapse in Kadapa

Amaravati: Minister of Roads and Buildings, Investment, and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy has directed officials to make alternative arrangements for commuters following the collapse of a culvert in the Lankamala forest area on the Kadapa-Badvel road.

To ensure uninterrupted travel, Minister Reddy has instructed Roads and Buildings (R&B) department officials to immediately prepare an alternative route, including one capable of accommodating heavy vehicles. He emphasised that the construction of this alternative road should be completed on a war footing.

In response to the directive, R&B officials have already begun work on the alternative route, completing jungle clearance and road leveling. The Minister also instructed officials to expedite the construction of a new culvert. He asked them to prepare new proposals for its construction and submit them to the government immediately.

The Minister also instructed officials to remain vigilant and take proactive measures in light of the ongoing monsoon season and recent heavy rainfall.

In a directive issued to the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, Minister Reddy highlighted the potential for weak culverts, bridges, and roads to be damaged by erosion. He ordered officials to take advance precautionary steps to prevent any disruption to travel.

The Minister emphasised the need for officials to make alternative arrangements in necessary locations to ensure that commuters do not face any interruptions. He also stressed the importance of taking adequate safety measures to prevent road accidents. ”Officials must be proactive and take all necessary precautions to prevent any inconvenience to the public and avoid road accidents,” the Minister said in the order.