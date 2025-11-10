Minister reviews arrangements for CM’s visit

Kanigiri: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, along with district officials and public representatives, inspected preliminary arrangements for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s scheduled visit to Lingannapalli village in PC Palli mandal on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Park during his visit. Minister Swamy, accompanied by district collector P Raja Babu, SP V Harshavardhan Raju, Kanigiri MLA Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, and other district officials, conducted a comprehensive review of all arrangements. A special meeting was held with officers appointed specifically for the Chief Minister’s tour, where detailed instructions were issued.

SP Harshavardhan Raju examined VIP vehicle access points, dais setup, parking facilities, CM entry and exit points, and the route from helipad to the venue. He directed police officials to implement stringent security and bandobast arrangements, emphasising coordination with other departments to ensure the CM’s visit proceeds smoothly. Senior police officials, including SSG Additional SP SV Ramana, Kanigiri DSP Sai Eswar Yaswanth, and other officers, participated in the inspection.